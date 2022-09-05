September 4th is National Blood Donation Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -September 4th marks National Blood Donation Day. The day s recognized by governors across the United States including Governor Ron DeSantis.

“This helps not only raise awareness about what blood donation is, but it also allows people a chance to donate blood or sign up,” Dr. Daliah Wachs, MD, and radio personality. “But it also honors OneBlood, American Red Cross, Vitalant, community blood centers, all the blood banks out there as well as medical centers out there to save lives”

The American Red Cross said that every two seconds someone in the U.S. need blood and or platelets. Plus, there is a large demand for those that are O negative because it can be given to any patient.

“If you are type O negative, we are swiping right; I mean we love you because Type O Negative you are the universal donor. So many of us with A, B, and AB blood can still receive your blood. However we still need Type A, Type B, We still need AB, I am B positive So I donate still at least three times a year because it is all needed,” Dr. Wachs said.

Even if you are scared to donate Dr. Wachs said it is not too bad.

“It doesn’t hurt, I didn’t bruise or bleed it’s very simple,” Dr. Wachs said.

It is also an easy way to give back to your community.

“What I say about blood donations is, that it is one of the most valuable donations you can do it doesn’t cost a penny and each donation you give can save up to two lives,” Dr. Wachs said.

Even if you were unable to donate Sunday, the first seven days in September are recognized as National Blood Donation Week. Plus, there are plenty of opportunities to donate year round.

However, if you are unable to donate blood yourself, you can always host a blood drive

“These blood banks take care of everything. You just need to get your coworkers together and get people to sign up, and that is not only saving three lives, but it is also saving tons of lives because that can bring in so many blood donations,” Dr.Wachs said.

Saving lives one pint of blood at a time.

If you would like to donate blood you can go to the American Red Cross or OneBlood to find a drive near you.

