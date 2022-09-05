Square dance classes return to Grand Square Hall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Square and Round Dance Association invites you out on the dance floor.

Beginning this Friday, September 9th, at 7:00 p.m., square dancing classes return to Grand Square Hall.

This class is for beginners and those who have done it for a while.

“Square dancing is a lot of fun and anyone can do it,” Kathie Kern, President of The Panama City Square and Round Dance Association, said. “If you can walk, you can square dance.”

Classes will take place for the next 16 weeks. It’s free this Friday, then classes will be $5 each.

“In sixteen weeks, you learn to dance mainstream and you’ll be able to really dance,” Kathie Kern, President of The Panama City Square and Round Dance Association, said.

For more information on the class, you can call 850-228-8568.

