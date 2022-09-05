Square dance classes return to Grand Square Hall

3355 Clark Rd Suite 103, Sarasota, FL 34231
3355 Clark Rd Suite 103, Sarasota, FL 34231(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Square and Round Dance Association invites you out on the dance floor.

Beginning this Friday, September 9th, at 7:00 p.m., square dancing classes return to Grand Square Hall.

This class is for beginners and those who have done it for a while.

“Square dancing is a lot of fun and anyone can do it,” Kathie Kern, President of The Panama City Square and Round Dance Association, said. “If you can walk, you can square dance.”

Classes will take place for the next 16 weeks. It’s free this Friday, then classes will be $5 each.

“In sixteen weeks, you learn to dance mainstream and you’ll be able to really dance,” Kathie Kern, President of The Panama City Square and Round Dance Association, said.

For more information on the class, you can call 850-228-8568.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Wesley Ryan Kester fled from the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Be on the lookout for escapee with felony charges
First Friday meeting at FSU-PC.
New companies coming to Bay County, providing hundreds of jobs
Two dogs rescued from Fire in Bay County.
Two dogs rescued from Fire

Latest News

Thursday night’s beach city council meeting, council members approved the contract to...
Laboring on Labor Day
Pedestrian killed in Walton County.
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
COVID and diabetes relation need more research, doctors say.
More research needed in COVID and diabetes correlation
Medical Monday Type II Diabetes and COVID-19
Medical Monday Type II Diabetes and COVID-19