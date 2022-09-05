Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the next few days, rain chances will certainly be trending in the right direction.

Showers and thunderstorms will linger around the coastline tonight as our typical diurnal summertime pattern continues in the Panhandle. Partly cloudy skies will persist overnight. Patchy fog will develop around sunrise, mostly in inland areas. Overnight lows will be in the mid to low 70′s with sultry 70′s dewpoints throughout Northwest Florida as well.

For Labor Day rain chances will be knocked down a tad as high pressure approaches from the west and drier air moves into the area. There’s a 40% chance for rain for the area, with showers only lasting for a couple of hours. Otherwise high temperatures will creep upwards a bit, with your thermometer reading somewhere around 90 degrees Monday. Feels like temperatures will reach the triple digits.

Our forecast dries out even more Tuesday, before a change in our weather pattern sees rain chances reach70-80% for the area by Thursday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.