Survival of the fittest: locally-owned businesses compete with big companies to fill openings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ‘Now hiring’ signs aren’t too tough to find, but for smaller businesses, finding qualified employees in a completive job market is. With summer officially ending, many of those seasonal workers are back home or back to school which leaves local businesses with open spots to fill. It seems many of them are facing the same challenge: how can they compete with the big dogs?

The Press in Downtown Panama City has been looking to hire qualified employees. But co-owner Erica Mitchell said it’s been difficult.

“We do find it hard to compete with larger companies that can spread out their labor percentage a lot more than we can,” Mitchell said.

When it comes to hiring and maintaining employees, it’s a survival of the fittest environment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employers added 315,000 jobs in August, giving potential employees plenty of options and employers no choice but to step it up. Sometimes that means giving a little extra on a slower day.

“We try to make sure they feel appreciated with their pay and with their tips,” Mitchell said. “Often add more tips just in case it was a bad day. We try and make sure all their time is made worthwhile spent here.”

Just down the street, The Little Mustard Seed is gearing up for a busy holiday season. But co-owner Greg Snow snow said he’s facing similar setbacks.

“We definitely will need to hire staff on that. We did go through a hiring process for a while but it was a little exhausting,” Snow said. “There’s competition with being a small business with some of the big box stores. I think there’s a lot of big numbers being thrown out about what companies will pay.”

Data from the National Federation of Independent Business shows a net 48% of small businesses reported raising compensation, just two points below the record high.

And while Snow hasn’t had to do that quite yet, he said if it comes down to it, he’ll do what it takes to keep the doors open.

“We really haven’t done, hadn’t had to be competitive but we may have to be,” Snow said.

