Fatal Crash In Jackson County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers at least one person is dead after a crash on I-10 in Jackson County.

FHP Troopers said the crash involved a semi and a van. A trailer was knocked onto its side. We’re told the trailer landed on top of the cab.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, FHP says the outside eastbound lanes are currently closed around mile marker 138 to everyone except for emergency vehicles and crash investigation units.

We will have more details as they become available.

