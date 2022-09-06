High School Football Player of the Week

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Once high school football gets going, here at WJHG we like to feature a “Player of the Week” from the past Friday night and this week it’s Sneads junior running back Jason Patterson.

Patterson had 28 carries for 500 yards and 7 touchdowns in the Pirates’ win over Arnold last Friday.

Head coach Bill Thomas says a performance like that isn’t from raw talent alone... it takes a lot of hard work, preparation, and mental motivation... and that’s exactly where Patterson shines.

“He does everything right,” Thomas said. “If he’s in the classroom, he’s going to make sure he never misses an assignment. If he’s in the weight room he’s going to try his best not to ever miss a rep. Ya know, he’s really just that type of person... and if you’re going to be great you have to give great effort in everything ya know... and Jason’s success this week was what he was doing last January and February, he had an ankle injury and probably trained more than anybody I’ve seen, ya know getting, working, doing the stretches trying to get back as soon as possible. But that’s who he is... he’s successful because he earned it.”

Patterson and Sneads will look to keep it rolling as they travel to Graceville to take on the Tigers on Friday at 7pm.

