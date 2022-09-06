Homelessness in Bay County worsens

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A nationwide issue continues to be felt in Bay County. The homeless population is growing and local organizations working to help are struggling to keep up. It seems the main thing standing in the way is a lack of funding. Many of those experiencing homelessness are looking for a place to help them get back on their feet. But only a certain number of women and children can stay in the Panama City Rescue Mission and even though the men’s shelter is technically ready to re-open, officials said they don’t have the money to make it operational.

For Joseph Tanberg, the last year and a half have been a rocky ride, moving in and out of churches, motels, and friend’s places.

“Bouncing from couch to couch, couch surfing,” Tanberg said. “Before that, I had a home, had everything and I made some bad choices that cost me everything. wife, home, baby mama, kid.”

For the last few months, Tanberg has been living alongside hundreds of others on the streets of Bay County. It’s a number he said has only gone up.

“There are a lot of people out here, more than people think are out here,” Tanberg said. “I’ve seen more people out on the streets, I see new faces every day.”

While there’s transitional housing for women and children at the Panama City Rescue Mission, the men’s shelter has been closed since Hurricane Michael.

“In 2021, we met that success rate for 156 women and children which is amazing and we would love to be able to have that same program applied to the men,” Stephen Fett, President and CEO of the Panama City Rescue Mission, said. “The most challenging thing in the panhandle, and our area is approximately 200 miles where there’s no place for a homeless man to go to get out of the environment.”

Eighteen months and $600,000 later, the shelter is ready to hold 50 men. But officials said they still don’t have enough money to open and remain open. It’s a problem Tanberg said he’s been seeing at other places trying to help.

“There are a lot of good agencies out there that do help. There’s more out there. There’s some that do help and some that don’t but they just don’t have the funding they need to fully help,” Tanberg said.

The lack of resources has left Tanberg and countless others in a hole that he said is almost impossible to climb out of.

The Panama City Rescue Mission is looking to hold fundraisers and is asking those willing to help to reach out. Even a little goes a long way.

Those interested in helping can go to https://www.pcrmission.org/howtohelp

