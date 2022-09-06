Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kick-off event

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. That’s according to statistics from the American Cancer Society.

You can help fund lifesaving research by joining this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. The walk is at Aaron Bessant Park on October 29th. It’s a community walk to raise money and awareness.

But you don’t have to wait until October to get involved. We hope to see you at our kick-off event this Thursday, September 8th, at 6 P.M. at Dave and Buster’s. Bring your family for food and games! We hope to see you there!

