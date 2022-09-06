Man shoots, kills cousin in argument over bicycle, sheriff says

Authorities say a fatal shooting occurred between family members in Mississippi over a bicycle.
Authorities say a fatal shooting occurred between family members in Mississippi over a bicycle.(tillsonburg via canva)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a man is dead after fighting with another family member over a bicycle.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports Antonio Barton, 37, has been charged with murder after shooting and killing his cousin on Monday.

According to Yazoo Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, Barton and James Porter, 42, are distant cousins and got into an argument after they spotted each other on the road.

WLBT reports Porter stopped his vehicle and got Barton to stop his car. Porter then confronted Barton about a fight their sons had a couple of days prior.

Authorities said the boys got into their own fight after Porter’s son accused Barton’s son of stealing a bicycle.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office said things escalated quickly between the two dads when Porter slapped Barton, and Barton responded by shooting Porter dead.

“It was a family affair that got out of hand,” the sheriff said.

The Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Porter was arrested at his grandmother’s house after the reported shooting.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
BCSO Searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road.
Authorities still searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road
Pedestrian killed in Walton County.
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Fatal Car Crash in Jackson County
Fatal Crash In Jackson County

Latest News

A food company is recalling some of its beef jerky products due to possible listeria...
Knoxville company recalls beef jerky products due to possible listeria concerns
Many of those experiencing homelessness are looking for a place to help them get back on their...
Homelessness in Bay County worsens
Three Arrested after Pursuit of Reported Stolen Car
Three suspects arrested after stealing car, fleeing from deputies
FILE - Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on...
Juul to pay nearly $440M to settle states’ teen vaping probe
Such attacks have become a growing threat to U.S. schools.
Huge Los Angeles school district hit by cyberattack