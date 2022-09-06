One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash

One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man has died in a dump truck rollover crash on County Road 2300 Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

A dump truck was driving east on County Road 2300, approaching Fanning Bayou Drive, when it veered onto the right shoulder of the road.

FHP officials say when the driver tried to steer back to the left, it caused the truck to go back over the road onto the opposite grassy shoulder. The left side of the truck hit a tree, causing the truck to turn on it’s side and roll several times.

The driver, a Chipley man, 64, was pronounced dead at the scene.

