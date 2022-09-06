Summer Beach Cleanup with Nine Lives Kitty Rescue

By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s is hosting one last Summer Beach Cleanup for the year and is giving proceeds to two local charities.

One of those local charities is Nine Lives Kitty Rescue in Panama City Beach.

“The Summer Beach Cleanup is where people can show up to clean the beach,” Nicole Buckley, Nine Lives Kitty Rescue, said. “Pineapple Willy’s will pay us $10 per person as a donation for everyone that shows up.”

The cleanup begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. There will even be a chance at raffle prizes for those who come out.

Nine Lives Kitty Rescue has several cats up for adoption that you can see on their Facebook page.

They are in need of wet and dry cat food and litter donations.

You can message them through Facebook to find out how to give or how to adopt the cats and kittens available.

