Three suspects arrested after stealing car, fleeing from deputies

OKALOOSA CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are facing various charges after stealing a car and fleeing from Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to OCSO officials, a 2014 Honda Accord was reported stolen out of Fort Walton Beach on September 5th.

A Sergeant with OCSO spotted the car at Anchors Street and Hill Avenue around 11:00 p.m. that same night, but when the Sergeant attempted to pull the car over, the driver refused to stop.

Another OCSO deputy deployed spike strips near Green Acres Boulevard and Beal Parkway, where the vehicle ultimately stopped on Yancey Street.

The driver was identified as Sebastian Orr, 25, of Fort Walton Beach.

Deputies reportedly found a loaded revolver under the driver’s seat with one spent shell casing inside the vehicle.

Orr has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Orr’s license had reportedly been suspended since October 2012 for a fleeing and eluding charge.

A front seat passenger in the incident, Kaitlin Burnett, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and also has a hold out of Santa Rosa County for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

A passenger in the backseat of the car, Jamal Thompson, 19, of Pensacola, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm and resisting an officer without violence.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.