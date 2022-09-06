Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with mainly sunny skies expected for the morning commute. A small spotty shower may pop up out of the Gulf, but it’s a less than 10% chance you catch it this morning on the coast. A few more afternoon spotty showers or thunderstorms will also try to develop inland later today, yet plenty of sunshine outside of these isolated and brief rain chances for the day.

Temperatures will heat up quickly from the warm and humid start of the mid 70s this morning. We’ll be well into the 80s by mid morning with feels like temperatures in the 90s. It’ll be a hot one ahead. So be sure to dress comfortably today. Highs reach the low 90s for most inland to near 90 on the coast with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits this afternoon.

After the few spotty rain chances today, we’ll see a similar setup for our Wednesday with just a bit more cloud cover filtering out sunshine at times. The weather pattern becomes more active toward the end of the week as a frontal system moves deeper into the Southeast.

It’ll stall out over North Florida and be responsible for creating widely scattered and periodic storms for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. The rain this weekend has washout potential of several inches.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with an isolated and brief shower or two possible on the coast in the morning or inland in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar setup with small rain chances for Wednesday before the pattern becomes more active toward the end of the week.

