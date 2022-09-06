Two students arrested in two separate Bay District Schools threats

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Separate threats at two local Bay District schools have lead to the arrests of two students.

On Tuesday morning, school officials at Hutchinson Beach Elementary reported a threat from a student who was allegedly upset for being disciplined.

The student reportedly made threatening calls to the school Friday evening, and the voicemails were discovered Tuesday morning after the holiday weekend.

“They told us that early on in the day, they were reviewing voicemail on their administrative line, and they discovered several voicemails, of what appeared to be a child claiming that there was a bomb in the school,” Chief J.R. Talamantez for Panama City Beach Police Department said.

Chief Talamantez says Panama City Beach police worked with Bay District Schools to find the suspect, a 9-year-old.

“That child has been interviewed and subsequently confessed to making these phone calls. We’re charging the child with making a false report on the bomb,” Talamantez said.

Mosley High School’s principal Brian Bullock also notified parents Tuesday afternoon of a threat made by a student.

The student reportedly posted a list of names on a white board that he referred to as his “hit list.”

The Mosley High school student was arrested and charged with disruption of school function.

The Hutchinson Beach Elementary school student was charged with a felony for making a bomb threat.

Their identities are not being released by authorities.

Law enforcement officials say these type of threats aren’t taken lightly, and students will be held accountable for their actions.

