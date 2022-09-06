Two students arrested in two separate Bay District Schools threats

Two students were arrested for making threats to two local schools.
Two students were arrested for making threats to two local schools.(Source: MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Separate threats at two local Bay District schools have lead to the arrests of two students.

On Tuesday morning, school officials at Hutchinson Beach Elementary reported a threat from a student who was allegedly upset for being disciplined.

The student reportedly made threatening calls to the school Friday evening, and the voicemails were discovered Tuesday morning after the holiday weekend.

“They told us that early on in the day, they were reviewing voicemail on their administrative line, and they discovered several voicemails, of what appeared to be a child claiming that there was a bomb in the school,” Chief J.R. Talamantez for Panama City Beach Police Department said.

Chief Talamantez says Panama City Beach police worked with Bay District Schools to find the suspect, a 9-year-old.

“That child has been interviewed and subsequently confessed to making these phone calls. We’re charging the child with making a false report on the bomb,” Talamantez said.

Mosley High School’s principal Brian Bullock also notified parents Tuesday afternoon of a threat made by a student.

The student reportedly posted a list of names on a white board that he referred to as his “hit list.”

The Mosley High school student was arrested and charged with disruption of school function.

The Hutchinson Beach Elementary school student was charged with a felony for making a bomb threat.

Their identities are not being released by authorities.

Law enforcement officials say these type of threats aren’t taken lightly, and students will be held accountable for their actions.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
BCSO Searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road.
Authorities still searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road
Pedestrian killed in Walton County.
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Fatal Car Crash in Jackson County
Fatal Crash In Jackson County

Latest News

Many of those experiencing homelessness are looking for a place to help them get back on their...
Homelessness in Bay County worsens
Three Arrested after Pursuit of Reported Stolen Car
Three suspects arrested after stealing car, fleeing from deputies
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
The Bay County Economic Development Alliance has partnered with Resia to construct a new...
New company coming to Bay County bringing more than 100 jobs