Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are in need of a cuddle buddy this fall season, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter.

Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about their adoption process. She brought along her furry friend who she describes as a princess but so lovable.

If you would like to hear more on how to adopt from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the video attached to this story.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a...
Woman found dead in Panama City Beach Dollar General parking lot
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by at least one vehicle on Front Beach Rd.

Latest News

Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Lynn Haven Animal Shelter Visit
Site of Chipley's Flea Across Florida section.
The longest open market returns this weekend
Body found in Panama City Beach
Body found in Panama City Beach
Fatal near Pryor
Fatal near Pryor