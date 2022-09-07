Fire at Aqua Vista Resort

By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Panama City Beach Fire responded to a structure fire at the Aqua Vista Resort off Front Beach road near the intersection of 79.

PCB Fire Chief Ray Morgan said when crews arrived on the scene smoke was showing. Bay County Fire Rescue responded along with PCB.

Chief Morgan said the guys got in made an initial attack and found that the fire was between the elevator car and the exterior of the hoistway.

“This is one of the few left on the beach that the hoistway is made out of wood around the elevator car so the fire was in there. It was a little hard to get to but we found the fire on the 5th floor,” Chief Morgan, said.

Fire officials did have to shut down a portion of the road for a few hours so crews could work.

“It is already congested here with construction so we understand there is an inconvenience to our public and we appreciate their patience,” Chief Morgan, said.

Chief Morgan said that the full Panama City Beach Fire Rescue staff responded along with another 8 from Bay County.

The building is currently under renovation but fire officials told NewsChannel 7 said they do not know if that was the cause. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

