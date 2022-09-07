Fugitive wanted for Capital Murder arrested in Bay County

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fugitive wanted in Dothan, Alabama for Capital Murder was arrested Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Callaway.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, which included officers from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, the Panama City Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection, received a report from law enforcement in Dothan that the fugitive, Mekhi Telfair, 24, was possibly in Bay County.

The information from the report led the task force to an apartment complex near Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 22A near Callaway.

Once the Task Force began surveillance, Telfair left the apartment in a vehicle which matched the description that was given to law enforcement officials.

Additional task force members were called to help with the suspect’s arrest and once they arrived, they were able to conduct a traffic stop and arrest Telfair without incident.

Telfair has been taken to the Bay County Jail.

