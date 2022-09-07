Full tanker truck overturns on Frankford Avenue

A tanker truck filled with fuel overturned on Frankford Avenue and 14th Street.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom and Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tanker truck filled with fuel overturned Tuesday evening after it collided with a car on Frankford Avenue near 14th Street.

Local law enforcement and fire agencies are working together to pump the tanker in order to turn it back over.

Traffic is being re-routed at this time.

According to Bay County Emergency Services, there were no injuries.

There is reported to be minimal fuel spillage and the fuel from the tanker will be offloaded once a tanker arrives from Florida Rock.

The estimated cleanup time is expected to take between 2 and 3 hours.

