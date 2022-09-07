Jackson County dive unit helps recover truck from river after crash

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit was called to assist the Florida Highway Patrol...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Unit was called to assist the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with the recovery of a vehicle in the Chipola River after a traffic crash took place at Bellamy Bridge on Highway 162.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Dive Unit was called in to help Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with the recovery of a vehicle in the Chipola River Wednesday morning.

The truck was in the river as a result of a traffic crash on the Bellamy Bridge on Highway 162.

Members of the JCSO Dive Unit helped a tow truck pull a white F-150 from the water.

Authorities say they determined the driver was an employee of the City of Chipley. The driver got medical attention at the scene and was taken to a local hospital.

The truck has been deemed a total loss and the Bellamy Bridge was also damaged.

Further investigation will be done by Florida Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a...
UPDATE: Police identify woman found dead in Dollar General parking lot
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by at least one vehicle on Front Beach Rd.
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down

Latest News

A Panama City man received 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.
Panama City man receives 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting child
Fire at Aqua Vista Resort.
Fire at Aqua Vista Resort
Former Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones was taken into custody Sunday.
Florida Congressional candidate Rebekah Jones to stand trial on cyber security charges after election
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter