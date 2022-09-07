Jackson County dive unit helps recover truck from river after crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Dive Unit was called in to help Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) with the recovery of a vehicle in the Chipola River Wednesday morning.

The truck was in the river as a result of a traffic crash on the Bellamy Bridge on Highway 162.

Members of the JCSO Dive Unit helped a tow truck pull a white F-150 from the water.

Authorities say they determined the driver was an employee of the City of Chipley. The driver got medical attention at the scene and was taken to a local hospital.

The truck has been deemed a total loss and the Bellamy Bridge was also damaged.

Further investigation will be done by Florida Highway Patrol.

