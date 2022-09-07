Local school threats cause law enforcement to take action

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two students have been arrested and charged in two separate cases of making threats in Bay District Schools.

Mosley High School and Hutchison Beach Elementary School were the two schools involved in the incidents.

The Mosely High Principal notified parents that a student reportedly posted a list of names on a white board that he referred to as his ‘hit list.’

NewsChannel 7 was told the student made threatening calls to Hutchison Beach Elementary School Friday evening.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said the voicemails weren’t discovered until Tuesday morning due to the long holiday weekend.

“They told us that early on in the day, they were reviewing voicemail on their administrative line, and they discovered several voicemails of what appeared to be a child claiming that there was a bomb in the school,” Talamantez said.

He also said PCBP worked with Bay District Schools Police to find the nine-year-old suspect.

“That child has been interviewed and subsequently confessed to making these phone calls,” Talamantez said. “We’re charging the child with making a false report on the bomb.”

The entire event left parents worried for their children’s safety.

“They evacuated the building as a precaution,” Talamantez said.

Bay District’s Assistant Chief of Police Steve Thomas said there are steps parents can take to help prevent their children from acting out.

“Monitor what your kids are looking at,” Thomas said. “TikTok, Facebook, just any of the social media sites. They’re encouraging these kids to do things. Don’t feel shy to snatch that phone away from your kid and say, ‘What are you looking at.”

Parents are also encouraged to watch their children’s eating and sleeping habits.

“If something doesn’t seem right, usually it isn’t,” Thomas said.

Talamantez and Thomas said no threat is taken lightly.

The Mosley High School student was arrested and charged with Disruption of School Function, which is a misdemeanor.

The Beach Elementary student was charged with a felony for making a bomb threat.

Their identities are not being released by authorities.

