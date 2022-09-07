The longest open market returns this weekend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year.

The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola.

The market will take place on Friday and Saturday.

“It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00 in the evening,” Bill Tinsley, Coordinator for Washington County Flea Across Florida, said. “Here in Chipley, we’ll have 350 tables outside.”

For more information on Flea Across Florida, you can visit their Facebook page.

