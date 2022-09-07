The longest open market returns this weekend

By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year.

The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola.

The market will take place on Friday and Saturday.

“It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00 in the evening,” Bill Tinsley, Coordinator for Washington County Flea Across Florida, said. “Here in Chipley, we’ll have 350 tables outside.”

For more information on Flea Across Florida, you can visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a...
Woman found dead in Panama City Beach Dollar General parking lot
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by at least one vehicle on Front Beach Rd.

Latest News

Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
Lynn Haven Animal Shelter Visit
Body found in Panama City Beach
Body found in Panama City Beach
Fatal near Pryor
Fatal near Pryor
Child Investigation Follow-Up
Child Investigation Follow-Up