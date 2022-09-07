One injured in Panama City shooting

CAMPING WORLD SHOOTING
CAMPING WORLD SHOOTING(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom and Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting in Panama City that left one man injured Tuesday night.

BSCO officials say they got a call around 8:45 p.m. to report the incident at the corner of Grant Avenue and 23rd Court.

When deputies got to the scene, they say they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was sent to a local hospital to treat a non-life threatening injury.

Bay County Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
Child falls from third floor balcony at Laketown Warf
Child falls from third-floor balcony at Laketown Wharf
BCSO Searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road.
Authorities still searching for man in woods near Pipeline Road
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Pedestrian killed in Walton County.
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County

Latest News

The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a...
Woman found dead in Panama City Beach Dollar General parking lot
Update on investigation into fall from balcony at Laketown Wharf
Update on investigation into fall from balcony at Laketown Wharf
Investigation into dead body found in Dollar General parking lot
Investigation into dead body found in Dollar General parking lot
Full tanker truck overturns on Frankford Ave
Full tanker truck overturns on Frankford Ave