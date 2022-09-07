One injured in Panama City shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting in Panama City that left one man injured Tuesday night.

BSCO officials say they got a call around 8:45 p.m. to report the incident at the corner of Grant Avenue and 23rd Court.

When deputies got to the scene, they say they found one man with a gunshot wound. He was sent to a local hospital to treat a non-life threatening injury.

Bay County Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Unit are investigating.

We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.