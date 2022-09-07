Pedestrian killed after being struck by at least one vehicle on Front Beach Rd.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after being struck by at least one vehicle on Front Beach Road Tuesday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the man was pronounced dead at the scene on Front Beach Road near Pryor Ave. and Cauley Ave. Troopers told NewsChannel 7 that the man was hit by at least one vehicle, but they are trying to determine if he was hit by more than another vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update you as we get more information from officials.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.