Saylor Tull is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saylor Tull is a senior at Port St. Joe High School. He contributes on both sides of the ball

“Saylor is a 3 year starter for us, he’s started right guard and d-tackle, played d-end last year.” says Port St. Joe head coach Tanner Jones.

And Saylor isn’t only productive on the field, but in the classroom too “I’ve got a 3.7 GPA.” Saylor says all this is thanks to his parents

“You know my parents always told me, they were like if you don’t get the grades you not going to go to college and play ball. They always kind of pushed it to me, they told me, if you can’t get the grades you’re not going to go anywhere with it. "

Even coach Jones knows just how strong Saylor’s foundation is “I think he’s got a great home life, great support system and they got to push him to being accountable and that’s in the classroom and on the field.” As a senior Saylor is preparing for college next year where he’s looking to stay in the sports world with his studies “I’m not sure yet, I’ve kind of been looking at sports nutrition as a degree. I want to come back here and be a coach. So go get me a degree, come back, coach high school football.” Jones says Saylor is strong in and out and is a big leader for his team this year “Saylor also tore his pec during weightlifting season at the regional weight meet, if not we think he had a great chance to take in first or second. Since that time he’s missed one day of practice and that was the day he had surgery. Other than that he’s in a sling, he’s with us, he’s a team player, he supports his guys.” “You feel better about what you’re doing out on the field if you’re doing the right stuff in the classroom.” adds the Tiger Sharks senior.

