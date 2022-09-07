Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight, but mostly dry with lows in the mid 70s. On Wednesday expect another hot & mostly dry day. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 with rain chances at 30%. The rain chances start to increase Thursday and into Friday. Rain chances Friday will be 80%. Rainfall totals over the next week will be 2-5″ over our area. The rain chances will start to decrease Sunday and on into next week.

