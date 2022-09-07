UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf

Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a Laketown Wharf balcony over the weekend.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a boy, 4, fell from the 11th-floor balcony onto the third-floor recreational floor. Officials said the boy fell around 4:30 A.M. on Saturday and was found around 7 A.M. by someone going to the gym. Talamantez said that the boy and his family were visiting from Georgia. Detectives interviewed several people, including the family of the child. Officers are continuing to investigate how and why the child fell from the balcony.

“You come here on Labor Day Weekend with your child, and you have to go home without them. There’s no words to explain this tragic event that this is. This is just horrible. The only thing we can do is promise to bring as many answers to the family as possible,” said Talamantez.

Medical examiners are working to determine the cause of death.

We’ll keep you updated as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
One dead in Bay County dump truck rollover crash
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Fatal Car Crash in Jackson County
Fatal Crash In Jackson County
Two students were arrested for making threats to two local schools.
Two students arrested in two separate Bay District Schools threats
The Bay County Economic Development Alliance has partnered with Resia to construct a new...
New company coming to Bay County bringing more than 100 jobs

Latest News

The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a...
Woman found dead in Panama City Beach Dollar General parking lot
Update on investigation into fall from balcony at Laketown Wharf
Update on investigation into fall from balcony at Laketown Wharf
Investigation into dead body found in Dollar General parking lot
Investigation into dead body found in Dollar General parking lot
CAMPING WORLD SHOOTING
One injured in Panama City shooting