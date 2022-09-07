Wear It Wednesday styled by Dixie Chic Boutique

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On this week’s Wear It Wednesday, Dixie Chic Boutique joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to show off some colorful fall looks.

Owner, Tessa Hall, explained that a fall wardrobe can still be fun and vibrant. By adding a darker jacket or sweater over a more colorful piece, you can expand your closet options for the upcoming season.

Dixie Chic Boutique is an online boutique that offers trendy and stylish clothes and accessories for any budget.

You can shop their Facebook page here. You can also find Dixie Chic Boutique inside of The Marketplace in Panama City Beach, located at 12101 Panama City Beach Parkway.

To hear those fall fashion tips and tricks, watch the videos attached to this story.

