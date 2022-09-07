Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite a bank of clouds increasing across our skies. We may catch a light nuisance sprinkle or hardly umbrella worthy shower today as these clouds increase today. The afternoon and evening will have a chance at a scattered storm, mainly inland.

Otherwise, we’re off to a warm and humid start in the mid 70s. But the increasing clouds will slow our warming down for most today. Highs may only reach the mid to upper 80s.

After the few spotty rain chances today, the weather pattern becomes more active toward the end of the week as a frontal system moves deeper into the Southeast. It’ll stall out over North Florida and be responsible for creating widely scattered and periodic storms for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

The rain this weekend has washout potential with some seeing several inches of rain. As of now, it appears as though areas east of Hwy231 could see 2-5″ with the highest amounts toward the Forgotten Coast. And west of Hwy231 around 1-2″ of rain from Friday through the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a light nuisance shower or sprinkle possible in the morning and midday, a few spotty thundershowers or storms may develop late in the day inland. Highs today stay in the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has the more active pattern moving in for tomorrow and into the end of the week.

