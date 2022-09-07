Woman found dead in Panama City Beach Dollar General parking lot

By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a Dollar General parking lot Tuesday morning.

Detectives are investigating this as a crime scene, where an approximately 60-year-old woman was found dead in the parking lot at 179000 Panama City Beach Parkway.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said the woman was a Panama City Beach resident. Beach police and fire responded to the Dollar General. Talamantez said an employee of a neighboring business discovered the female laying on the ground. He said they’re investigating the cause of death.

“There is no threat to the public at this time. The scene is isolated. Our detectives are following up on leads and actively investigating this case,” said Talamantez.

Talamantez said they’re working to identify the next of kin before any more information on the woman can be revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll keep you updated as we work to learn more.

