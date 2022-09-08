Bay EDA touts five major multi-million dollar projects

One of their most successful years, the Bay County Economic Development Alliance said it's been...
One of their most successful years, the Bay County Economic Development Alliance said it's been a long time coming after the pandemic and a cat five hurricane, recently announcing five main projects and one announcement this week is icing on the cake.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many new companies are choosing Bay County as their new home.

“This is the best year we’ve had at the Bay Economic Development Alliance. A lot of activity and a lot of projects we’ve worked on this year are coming to fruition,” Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said.

Hardin said they’ve announced five main projects this year.

“All of these projects are confirmed, they’re definitely coming to Bay County,” said Hardin.

Within the next year or two, Bay County can expect to see boat manufacturer Mocama Marine LLC, a new FedEx Center, a fixed space operator called Southern Sky Aviation, a construction company called Resia, and a manufacturing company called Central Maloney Incorporated.

“When you bring in large distribution companies or manufacturers like that, it’s a ripple effect in your economy that has a positive impact for years to come,” said Hardin.

Hardin said bringing in these companies also means bringing in more than 700 jobs to the area.

“For every one primary job, there’s a minimum of four spin-off jobs that have a great, positive ripple effect in your community,” said Hardin.

An affect that will also be felt economically. Hardin said each company will generate anywhere from $10 million to $55 million in capital investment to the community.

“We’re going to have good jobs so that people can afford to buy new cars and buy new houses and afford to raise their family and have a lot of success in Bay County,” said Hardin.

Success that Hardin said came from creating an international and domestic demand in Bay County.

“Of course we have beautiful beaches, but they begin to realize that we have a great airport/port logistics, a great, diverse industry mix, and it’s our time. We’ve been working very hard for many years and we’re starting to see some of the fruits of our labor come to fruition,” said Hardin.

Hardin said if you take the highest paid person and the lowest paid person at each of these companies, the average salary is about $50,000.

She adds between building new facilities and the hiring process, these five projects will be in full operation anywhere between first quarter 2023 and first quarter 2024.

