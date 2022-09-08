Biden to discuss updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters

The WHO director-general said one person still dies with COVID-19 every 44 seconds. (CNN, White House, World Health Organization, Pfizer)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - In remarks from the White House on Thursday, President Joe Biden will highlight the arrival of new COVID-19 vaccine boosters that have been updated to target the variants currently in circulation.

Federal health officials approved the boosters from Pfizer and Moderna last week. Pfizer’s boosters are approved for use in people aged 12 and older, while Moderna’s vaccine is approved for ages 18 and up.

The shots rolled out nationwide this week to pharmacies and other sites.

While COVID-19 isn't causing as much severe illness now, experts say it's still around and could be for years. (CNN, WHITE HOUSE, TWITTER/@ANDREFORATLANTA)

During a press briefing Tuesday, White House health officials urged people to roll up their sleeves for the updated vaccine booster.

“We have a virus out there that’s still circulating, still killing hundreds of Americans every day,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said in a Tuesday press briefing.

But, he added, “We now have all of the capability to prevent, I believe, essentially all of those deaths. If people stay up to date on their vaccines, if people get treated if they have a breakthrough infection, we can make deaths from this virus vanishingly rare.”

The White House is asking for more funds to continue the fight against the coronavirus but is running into resistance.

Biden has requested more than $47 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine and tackle COVID-19, monkeypox and natural disasters, the Associated Press reported.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell reacted with skepticism, signaling tough negotiations ahead as Congress tries to pass a budget by Oct. 1 to keep the federal government running.

He said Wednesday that Ukraine aid “is obviously a priority” but downplayed other needs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a...
UPDATE: Police identify woman found dead in Dollar General parking lot
A Panama City man received 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.
Panama City man receives 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting child
CAMPING WORLD SHOOTING
One injured in Panama City shooting
Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by at least one vehicle on Front Beach Rd.

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
On the show "Little Demon," Danny DeVito voices the role of Satan and his daughter, Lucy...
US Rep. says adult animated sitcom with Danny DeVito as voice of Satan is ‘evil’
During remarks Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saluted Queen Elizabeth, in ill...
McConnell: Queen Elizabeth 'historic friend of the United States'
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
FILE - Merriam-Webster.com is displayed on a computer screen on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in New...
ICYMI, pumpkin spice among new Merriam-Webster entries