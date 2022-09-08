Bridge shut down near Interstate 10 in Jackson County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a bridge might have been struck underneath on State Road 69 near Interstate 10.

Troopers say pieces of the bridge may be falling off the overpass.

FHP said a sergeant decided to shut the bridge down and detour traffic to the exit ramps, and then back onto the bridge at the entrance for safety.

FHP reports they are waiting until the Florida Department of Transportation can assess the bridge for its safety and well-being.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.