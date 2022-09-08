Holmes and Chipley set to meet in our American Charlie Grill and Tavern Game of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s the Blue Devils and Tigers getting set to square off in this week’s American Charlie Grill and Tavern. The 1A rivals will meet at the latter’s field Friday night. Let’s begin with the Tigers, coach Buchanan and his team off to a two and oh start with blowout wins over Rutherford and Pike Liberal out of Troy. The combined scores in those two games 87-9. So the Tigers are rolling as they get set to host a Holmes team that comes in 2-0 as well.

“We’ve been fortunate to hit some big plays in the run game.” Chipley head coach Marcus Buchanan told me via Zoom Tuesday. “Some big plays in the passing game. Our defense has played really well, our kicking game is really solid. And we’ve been fortunate to play as well as we’ve have. Things are going well. It kind of reminds me of the same situation that we went into last year. You know both teams started the season off pretty well, and you know we were able to get those guys 21-6 in the regular season. And again in the playoffs, we put 40 points on them in the first half. I know every year is different and they’ve got a really good football team. They are well coached. They will be coming back to our house this Friday night. We’re excited about the game, it’s going to be a big-time high school football game. It will be packed out, standing room only.”

The Blue Devils also winners in their first two games, their victories coming against Graceville and North Bay Haven. The combined score in those games a just as impressive 89-0. So once again coach Lee has his guys starting the season at a high level. “I think we’ve got an exciting bunch that has bought into what we’re doing this year.” Holmes head coach Jeff Lee told me. “We’re totally different philosophy-wise offensively, than what we have been the last year or two, especially last year. But this bunch has been a fun bunch to coach and be around. They get along great with each other, you know they’re playing for each other, and not with each other. They’re playing for each other and it has made it special.”

Coach Buchanan says the fact he and his guys are hosting this game adds a little extra spice to the game come Friday.

“I mean we’re excited about it, I’m glad we get to host it. Kind of like the playoff game last year we expect there to be a huge crowd there. Especially with them coming off some success, you know, them being two and oh. And still having some fight left in them so to speak. You know the last time they came over here we put forty points on them in a half, so I’m sure they remember that. And it’s a tough place to come play.”

“Knowing our bunch, they’ll come ready to play.” adds coach Lee. “They did get us twice last year. The first game was at our place over here in the regular season. And then they started rolling, and coach Buchanan has them going, still has them going. Got them rolling after that game and they just got better and better every week out. It’s gonna take a four quarter game for us to be able to stand in there with them. But I love our chances, I like out kids. I like our mindset, yesterday at practice was really, really good. And I think anything less than their best effort and I’ll be shocked.”

That game set for 7 Friday and is one of several games we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

