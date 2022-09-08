How to avoid spam calls with Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker stopped by the studio to explain how to recognize and avoid spam calls.

He advised to pay attention to the number that is calling and if the call doesn’t seem right, simply don’t answer it or quickly hang up the phone. He says his advice is already helping viewers to avoid a scam.

To learn more, watch the video attached.

