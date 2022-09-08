Paying it Forward at Pineapple Willy’s

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local charities are getting a big boost thanks to the community.

Pineapple Willy’s started their pay it forward event twenty years ago. Each year, the business donates 100% of the money earned from food sales during the event. Historically, the event has been a pay-it-forward day. For 2022, the event was expanded to five days and supports seven local charities. Tourists, locals, and staff helped raise nearly $150,000.

“Pineapple Willy’s has been a huge part of this community and Panama City, and so locals giving back to locals is something that we are excited that we are able to be a part of,” said Amy McElreath of Pineapple Willy’s.

Pineapple Willy’s will have another chance to pay it forward on Saturday. They will be having their final beach cleanup of the year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.