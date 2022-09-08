Residents still concerned with Lake Powell water conditions.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Lake Powell is the largest dune lake in North America and residents who live by the lake say it must be protected.

But they tell NewsChannel 7 they are frustrated because the lake does not look how it did a year ago.

“Every single time we get a big rain you can go right across the lake into that slew and you can see the plume coming off their development and it spreads all the way through the lake it is very frustrating,” Rich Jaffe, Walton County resident said.

Back in May residents reported runoff from the St. Joe construction project.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection told us they were investigating those claims in May.

The St. Joe Company told NewsChannel 7 in May, that corrective actions were taken to solve the runoff issue.

Jaffe spoke with us in May and is now speaking out once again saying something else needs to be done.

“Some measures have been taken but if anybody says that is appropriate all you have to do is look at what is happening to this lake,” Jaffe said. “Even now when we have big rains like we have been having, you will see that clearly what they are doing is not enough”

Jaffe tells us his neighbors have also found dead fish in the lake.

“We have seen fish kills out here recently on a reasonably small scale nothing huge. But the fact that we now have very black and white evidence that there are fish being killed just upstream from their barriers,” Jaffe said.

Residents say their end goal is just to protect Lake Powell and the environment.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to the St. Joe Company and they gave us the following statement:

“We became aware of this complaint on Saturday, and immediately asked for a status update from the third-party environmental consultant hired by the independent contractor working on this project. They were able to research the complaint and determine that the runoff entering Lake Powell is not coming from the three active development sites. The DEP is satisfied with the effectiveness of the protective actions being taken and has closed the complaint.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.