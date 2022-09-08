St. Andrews State Park receives large investment

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local officials say a new project will keep our beaches beautiful.

Bay County Commissioners are moving forward with a recommendation of the Tourist Development Council to pay for the initial beach restoration at St. Andrews State Park.

The price tag of the project is more than $21 million.

They are using local bed-tax dollars at the moment.

However, they are working to get reimbursed by state grants.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be carrying out the project.

They will put new sand on about a mile of beach.

The sand comes from further out in the Gulf and is pumped up on shore.

”It’s pretty rudimentary,” Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffitts said. “They just put a pipe and dump a bunch of sand and water out of it and bulldozers push the sand around to get it in position. They just inch down the beach as fast as they can.”

Griffitts said the project is expected to start this Fall.

He also said it should take around a month to complete.

