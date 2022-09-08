This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heather Cantwell, 1st grade teacher at University Academy, is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

“Something just pulled me into it,” Heather Cantwell, 1st grade teacher at University Academy, said. “I was a part of mentoring programs throughout middle school and high school. And just knew that this is where my heart was in the class room with all of these students.”

Her colleagues and students love having her around.

“Mrs. Cantwell has been a phenomenal teacher for us,” Wes Smith, Principal at University Academy, said. “She’s one of our veteran UA teachers. She’s here every day, loves the kids, the kids love her.”

“She can be lots of fun,” Gracie, 1st grader, said. “She is the best teacher I’ve ever known.”

Part of being the best is her attention to detail in the classroom.

“She’s always prepared,” Principal Smith said. . “I think the kids see that. It’s one of those situations where they know their teacher cares about them.”

Winning the Golden Apple is a testament to Mrs. Cantwell’s love for teaching.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words because as a teacher you don’t go into education for money,” Mrs. Cantwell said. “You don’t go into education for all of the glory. You go in to pour your heart into students and that’s what I try to do everyday.”

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Heather Cantwell.

