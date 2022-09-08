This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

UNIVERSITY ACADEMY
UNIVERSITY ACADEMY(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heather Cantwell, 1st grade teacher at University Academy, is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.

“Something just pulled me into it,” Heather Cantwell, 1st grade teacher at University Academy, said. “I was a part of mentoring programs throughout middle school and high school. And just knew that this is where my heart was in the class room with all of these students.”

Her colleagues and students love having her around.

“Mrs. Cantwell has been a phenomenal teacher for us,” Wes Smith, Principal at University Academy, said. “She’s one of our veteran UA teachers. She’s here every day, loves the kids, the kids love her.”

“She can be lots of fun,” Gracie, 1st grader, said. “She is the best teacher I’ve ever known.”

Part of being the best is her attention to detail in the classroom.

“She’s always prepared,” Principal Smith said. . “I think the kids see that. It’s one of those situations where they know their teacher cares about them.”

Winning the Golden Apple is a testament to Mrs. Cantwell’s love for teaching.

“It’s kind of hard to put into words because as a teacher you don’t go into education for money,” Mrs. Cantwell said. “You don’t go into education for all of the glory. You go in to pour your heart into students and that’s what I try to do everyday.”

Congratulations to this week’s Golden Apple Award winner, Heather Cantwell.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are giving new details in the investigation of a boy who fell to his death from a...
UPDATE: 4-year-old falls to death from 11th story balcony at Laketown Wharf
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a...
UPDATE: Police identify woman found dead in Dollar General parking lot
A Panama City man received 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.
Panama City man receives 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting child
CAMPING WORLD SHOOTING
One injured in Panama City shooting
Pedestrian hit and killed on Front Beach Road.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by at least one vehicle on Front Beach Rd.

Latest News

Paying it Forward at Pineapple Willy’s
Paying it Forward at Pineapple Willy’s
Bay EDA New Company Coming
Bay EDA New Company Coming
Pay It Forward Pineapple Willys
Pay It Forward Pineapple Willys
One of their most successful years, the Bay County Economic Development Alliance said it's been...
Bay EDA touts five major multi-million dollar projects