Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a bit active this morning with showers and thunderstorms developing out of the Gulf and moving on shore for several coastal locations. They’ll start near the coast this morning and fan further inland into the day ahead. So grab the rain gear before heading out today for a scattered storm.

Temperatures are warm and humid to start. But like yesterday, the clouds will prevent us from warming to quickly. Highs may only reach the mid 80s.

The weather pattern turns more active today and toward the end of the week as a frontal system moves deeper into the Southeast. It’ll stall out over North Florida and be responsible for creating widely scattered and periodic storms for the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend.

The rain this weekend has washout potential with some seeing several inches of rain. As of now, it appears as though areas east of Hwy231 could see 2-5″ with the highest amounts toward the Forgotten Coast. West of Hwy231 around 1-2″ of rain from Friday through the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a light nuisance shower or sprinkle possible in the morning and midday, a few spotty thundershowers or storms may develop late in the day inland. Highs today stay in the mid to upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has the more active pattern moving in for tomorrow and into the end of the week.

