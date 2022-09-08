Tips to throw a touchdown while hosting an inside tailgate

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you can’t make it to a football game this weekend, bring the tailgate to your house!

Expert party planners April Crosby and Olivia Crosby Sanchez joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to share tips on how to avoid a fumble while hosting a football watch party.

April and Olivia said you could take your party to the next level by presenting food in a football theme, inexpensive game day decorations, and keeping the kiddos busy with simple crafts.

You can watch the segments attached to this article to hear more from expert party planners on game-day party hosting tips.

