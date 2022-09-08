Wednesday Evening Forecast

Higher rain chances return by the end of the week
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be on the increase over the next several days. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase a bit overnight to 40%. On Thursday rain chances will be 60% with highs in the mid 80s. As low pressure sets up west of us near Louisiana by Friday into Saturday that will create a funnel of moisture over our area bringing rain chances as high as 80-90%. Right now it looks like the wettest areas will be near the coast and over the Forgotten Coast and Big Bend with lighter rainfall totals inland and toward Pensacola. Rainfall totals west will be 1-2″ with rainfall totals 3-5″ east.

In the tropics we have 2 hurricanes and one area likely to become a tropical system. Right now it does not appear any will impact the United States.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

