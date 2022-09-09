Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s another active morning on radar with scattered showers around the Panhandle. We’ll see them around throughout the day, but it shouldn’t be a non-stop rain in any one place today. More or less rain chances will be periodic in nature, however, some rains could be heavy at times. Reach for the rain gear out the door today.

Like days prior the clouds and showers will help keep temperatures in check. We’ll only gradually warm through the 70s on the morning drive. Highs today only reach the low to mid 80s.

The low and front have stalled out over the Northern Gulf Coast. They’ll be responsible for creating widely scattered and periodic storms for today into the upcoming weekend.

The rain this weekend has heavy potential with some seeing several inches of rain. But it should come in periodic waves of scattered activity, as opposed to an all out rain from sun up to sun down.

As of now, it appears as though areas east of Hwy231 could see 2-5″ with the highest amounts toward the Forgotten Coast. West of Hwy231 around 1-3″ of rain from Friday through the weekend with the smallest amounts the further west you look.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a light shower in the morning, a few scattered thundershowers or storms may develop in the afternoon. Highs today stay in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has the more active pattern continuing into through the weekend with a drier pattern for much of next week.

