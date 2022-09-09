Local non-profits work to revitalize Downtown Blountstown

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Heading up State Road 20, you drive right through Main Street Blountstown. While some buildings surely have some fixing up to do, there’s a charm to the area that locals are working hard to bring to light.

“We are a hidden gem is what I like to say,” Megan Hoff, President of Main Street Blountstown Inc., said.

Main Street is the core of Blountstown. It’s an area that sees a lot of travel traffic, but not many are making pit stops.

“We always hear these tales about how Blountstown used to be the center of the community. And people would be all on the streets. The shops would be full of people,” Tony Shoemake, Mayor of Blountstown, said. “So that’s our goal is to bring Blountstown back to how people remember it.”

Main Street Blountstown Inc. is a non-profit working to do just that.

“We want to bring more life here. We are having events so we can help fund, help restore certain buildings and do different community projects. There’s a whole group of us, it is not just me at all,” Hoff said.

It isn’t just one group either. Saving Downtown Blountstown is another non-profit doing its part in revitalizing by restoring the commerce building, which was once considered the heart of the town.

“It used to have quite a few businesses once upon a time. It’s a historic building. So we want to make that beautiful again,” Ali Leonard, Executive Director of Main Street Blountstown Inc., said.

Both groups, while separate, have the same idea in mind.

“Like when I mention I’m from Blountstown, no one knows where that is,” Hoff said. “And we want people to recognize our name and people just to be really proud of Blountstown, of Downtown Blountstown and where they come from.”

The non-profit is hoping to add a few more people to their team who love the town as much as they do. If you’re interested, you can head to https://www.blountstownmainstreet.org/.

