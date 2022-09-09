Local woman born in Britain remembers the life of Queen Elizabeth II

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s a sad day for many around the world, as people mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For one British native and now Panama City Beach resident, she’s remembering the long life of her queen.

Cheryl Brown was born and raised right outside of London but has resided in Bay County for the past 40 years. However, she makes a point to return home to Britain every two years.

Brown and Elizabeth have something in common, they were both in Africa in 1952 when her father, King George VI, died and she ascended the throne. But, one of Brown’s fondest memories of the queen came during her most recent trip back to London in June. She attended the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in celebration of her long reign. Brown said it was once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Oh, it was so fabulous because we were lucky to stay in a hotel that was right beside Buckingham Palace and we saw all the activity of the horse-drawn carriage and the horses coming out. We were within walking distance to the front of Buckingham Palace. It was just amazing taking the bus and traveling around and seeing all the decorations and seeing all the flags out,” said Brown.

Brown said the death of her queen was something she knew would eventually happen. But she didn’t think it would be today, or anytime soon. That’s why Brown said the death of the queen feels like the end of an era for her life.

“Suddenly my era has come to an end and that’s the hardest thing. At 76, it’s just a different era that we live in now and that’s the hardest thing for me to realize that end has come. I had so much respect and love for her, and her husband, and her family,” said Brown.

That’s why Brown wants the Bay County community to remember the queen not just as a great monarch.

“Just to remember her, as she was a great lady. She really was a great lady,” said Brown.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning British monarch whose rule spanned more than seven decades. Her oldest son, Prince Charles, will now ascend the throne as king.

