Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

By Daniel Nyman
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The American Cancer Society says one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

That’s one reason a lot of people were seeing pink in Panama City Beach tonight. Dozens of people determined to fight back against breast cancer gathered at Dave and Busters for tonight’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer kick off event. Newschannel 7′s Jessica Foster is event chair this year and led tonight’s festivities which included food, games, and personal testimonies. The group also helped to garner enthusiasm for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk next month.

“To see the love and support - I get goosebumps just talking about it right now - It is amazing to know there are hundreds of thousands of people across the world and here locally that just want to support you,” Breast cancer survivor Teri Braa said.

You can help fund lifesaving research by joining this year’s making strides against breast cancer walk. The event is at Aaron Bessant park on October 29th.

