PCB city officials approve 2023 budget, reveals future for library hours

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the past few weeks, there have been talks of closing the doors to the Panama City Beach Library one more day to cut down on funding. At Thursday’s city council meeting, the final city budget was approved for 2023 and the future of the library was revealed.

Mayor Mark Sheldon said the approved overall budget for next year will be about $228-million.

Last week, the city said they were looking to cut down on funding by about $15,000 in next year’s budget, which is why they were considering opening the doors only five days a week instead of six. City officials said they give roughly $200,000 each year towards funding the library. For next year, the county asked for an increased budget of $222,000. After talks between the city and county, a $211,000 budget was approved to keep the library open its original six days a week and current hours.

“We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to support the library. Literacy for children, for everyone, senior citizens, many people use the library and we want to make sure we’re giving the best quality library we can for everyone who supports Panama City Beach,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon said they never wanted to reduce funding for the library in the first place, the city was just looking for additional support. He adds the increase in money for the overall budget comes from capital projects that didn’t happen this year with the money rolled to next year, as well as a bunch of grants.

