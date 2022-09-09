Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is injured after a traffic accident on Front Beach Road.
Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Cauley Avenue.
We’re told a man was injured after being hit by a vehicle.
We do not know the extent of the injuries but EMS was called to the scene.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.