Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A pedestrian is injured after a traffic accident on Front Beach Road.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Cauley Avenue.

We’re told a man was injured after being hit by a vehicle.

We do not know the extent of the injuries but EMS was called to the scene.

