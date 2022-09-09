The Port of Panama City Florida unveils new dome

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A multi-million dollar expansion effort at the Port of Panama City is set to create hundreds of new jobs.

“This is going to create an additional 279 direct and indirect jobs for the Port Northwest Florida region, timber industry, timber harvesting, the rail industry,” Alex King, executive director for the Port of Panama City Florida, said. “All this is from a 2018 report with Martin and associates that we worked with to have this date done for this project.”

The new dome will house wood pellets as part of the expansion.

Currently the Port is able to move 850,000 tons of pellets, but this new design will push that weight to over 1 million tons.

“This is a 16.4 million port infrastructure expansion project,” King said. “We load vessels about every 10 to 12 days from the Port of Panama City. Full ship loads, 27,000 to 30,000 tons each going to Europe. These wood pellets are used to co fire and create energy and power generation in European countries.”

The project is expected to be completed in August of next year.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.