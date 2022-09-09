Save on tools in this week’s Consumer Report

By Sam Martello
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re in need of some new tools, it’s time to go shopping. In this week’s Consumer Report, we looked at the Tool Time 2022 Sales Tax Holiday and how you can save.

Friday, September 9th, is the last day you will be able to shop tax-free on these items.

Qualifying items are listed here.

This is a great opportunity for area students to save as they head into their careers. The Chief Community Relations Officer at Haney Technical College, Alex Murphy, said in the HVAC industry, students can usually spend between $500 and $1000 if they are just starting out.

The last tax break Floridians will see this year will bring some relief at the pump. It is the One-Month Fuel Tax Holiday from October 1st-31st. This will lower the price of gas by 23.5 cents per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a...
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
A Panama City man received 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old.
Panama City man receives 9 life sentences for sexually assaulting child
I-10 East and State Road 69 North closed for safety reasons
UPDATE: All roads reopened, officials asking for help in finding vehicle
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in a...
UPDATE: Police identify woman found dead in Dollar General parking lot

Latest News

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies said it happened around 8:30 Friday morning at the intersection...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Front Beach Road
Tool Time Sales Tax Holiday ends Friday.
Consumer Report Tool Time Sales Tax
Today's Tunes with Zack Miller
Zack Miller performs on Today’s Tunes
Local school honors 9/11 victims
Local school honors 9/11 victims