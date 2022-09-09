Save on tools in this week’s Consumer Report

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re in need of some new tools, it’s time to go shopping. In this week’s Consumer Report, we looked at the Tool Time 2022 Sales Tax Holiday and how you can save.

Friday, September 9th, is the last day you will be able to shop tax-free on these items.

Qualifying items are listed here.

This is a great opportunity for area students to save as they head into their careers. The Chief Community Relations Officer at Haney Technical College, Alex Murphy, said in the HVAC industry, students can usually spend between $500 and $1000 if they are just starting out.

The last tax break Floridians will see this year will bring some relief at the pump. It is the One-Month Fuel Tax Holiday from October 1st-31st. This will lower the price of gas by 23.5 cents per gallon.

