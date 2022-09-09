Thursday Evening Forecast

Better rain chances are on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Higher rain chances are on the way over the next several days in the panhandle. For tonight skies will be cloudy with scattered storms redeveloping. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. Rain chances will be 50%. On Friday it will be much wetter with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances will be 80-90%. The rain chances will remain high Saturday (70%) as well with highs in the mid 80s. Rainfall totals through the weekend will be 1-2″over the western panhandle. 2-3″ over the heart and 3-5″+ over areas east of 231 and along the coast. We have some indications of drier air returning to the panhandle next week.

In the tropics we have Early passing east of Bermuda tonight and 2 areas with a 30% and 60% chance of development. Nothing right now poses much of a threat to the U.S.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

